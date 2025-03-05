Last day for Worksop Select as Priory Centre store closes
Struggling retailer Select has been closing stores over the past few years.
Now, their Worksop store is among one of the country-wide clothing stores closing.
The final day of trading for the Priory Centre store is Wednesday, March 5, offering last-minute bargains before its closure.
In a Facebook post, Select Worksop shared: “Thank you so much to customers for our lovely cards, gifts and well wishes, you are all truly amazing and cannot thank you enough.”
Select, owned by Turkish entrepreneur Cafer Mahiroğlu, fell into administration in 2019, citing challenging high street conditions, but was later bought out by Genus UK Limited.
Recent filings with Companies House revealed that the business entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) last summer, a restructuring process that allows businesses to negotiate their debts, including rent reductions with landlords.
Select Fashion was founded in 1988 and is known for providing affordable, on-trend fashion for women. The brand initially expanded through high-street stores across the UK, positioning itself as a value-focused alternative to other fashion retailers.
Originally owned by the Mahiroğlu family, Select was part of a larger group of businesses under their control.
Over the years, the company grew its presence, reaching over 200 stores at its peak.
For Worksop shoppers, the nearest Select stores are located in Mansfield and Doncaster.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.