Last chance to have your say on £1.14 billion devolution proposal for Nottinghamshire

The consultation is open to residents, businesses, community and voluntary groups, and other organisations in the region.

The leaders of Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Derby councils signed up to work on a devolution deal following an announcement from the Government that a package of new powers and funding, worth £1.14 billion, were available for the two counties and two cities.

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield North, and Mansfield MP, said: “It’s great news that we’re moving forward with devolution plans for Nottinghamshire and the wider area.

“I’m really pleased that we’re making progress with this.

“Devolution can bring real benefits for local people, as it has done in other parts of the country. It will mean more funding for our region, and the opportunity to have more meaningful decisions made here, near the people they affect, rather than in London, so they can be better tailored to local needs.

“This is an opportunity to create jobs, boost our economy, enhance transport, build more and better homes, improve our environment, and more, and we need to grab it with both hands. I don’t want our area to miss out on a chance to improve things for everyone who lives and works here.

“I’d encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and give us their views on the devolution deal.”