The charity’s environmentally-friendly scheme has returned for the second year after it collected around 2,000 real trees while raising a remarkable £20,000 to support local families in the process.

With bookings coming in thick and fast, the charity is on track to top last year’s total and raise even more funds to support its vital work.

Bluebell Wood is collecting real trees across South Yorkshire, north Nottinghamshire and north Derbyshire as part of a service which has been kindly sponsored by Rotherham-based glass bottle and jar manufacturer, Beatson Clark.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice are running a collection-based Christmas tree recycling service. Pictured: Samantha Wood

All people need to do is visit www.bluebellwood.org/recycle-your-christmas-tree and follow the button for their area, or call 01909 517 365.

For a £10 donation, the charity and its partners will collect real trees from people’s homes before chipping them and turning them into compost, which will be used to grow new trees as well as being spread across the hospice’s gardens to grow an array of plants and flowers for children and families to enjoy.

Beth Cole, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re open for bookings until January 3rd, but our collection slots are limited and they’re filling up fast so we’d urge people to book in as soon as possible.

“Not only will you have less hassle in the post-Christmas clean-up, you’ll have the peace of mind that your tree is being disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.