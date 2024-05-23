Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The largest school in Worksop has been challenged by the education watchdog to improve the poor behaviour of a minority of pupils.

Outwood Academy Valley, which has 1,713 youngsters on its books, has received a rating of ‘Good’ after its latest inspection by Ofsted. It had been rated ‘Outstanding’ since 2017.

Inspectors found that while most pupils “have positive attitudes to learning”, a minority “do not always behave well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The school regularly reinforces its high expectations of pupils’ behaviour, ” the inspectors’ report said. “But the number of suspensions is high. Some pupils are repeatedly suspended or removed from lessons and miss out on their education.

Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop, which has been given a rating of 'Good' after its latest inspection by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Some pupils say some staff are not always fair when dealing with behaviour issues and, on occasions, some pupils disrupt lessons.

"The school has started to take action, but the work is at an early stage and is yet to have a sustainable impact. It should ensure that it supports pupils with more challenging behaviour effectively.”

Ofsted also called on Outwood to improve its teaching of ‘life lessons’ that are intended to nurture pupils’ personal development, educating them about issues such as different religions and human rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not always delivered consistently well,” said the inspectors’ report. “It means some pupils are not as well prepared for life in modern Britain as they could be.”

Dave Cavill, the principal of Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop.

Otherwise, the Ofsted verdict was overwhelmingly positive for the school, which is part of the Outwood Grange Academies Trust. Long gone are the days before 2011 when, as Valley Comprehensive School, it was branded ‘Inadequate’.

The inspection found that the school, whose principal is Dave Cavill, is “well-led and managed”. Staff were proud to work there and felt well supported, while the trust, headed by chief executive Lee Wilson and board chair David Earnshaw, provided “effective support and challenge”.

"Pupils enjoy attending, and most meet the high expectations the school has of them,” the report said. “The school is calm and orderly, and pupils are polite and respectful. Most work well in lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is an ambitious and well-planned curriculum in place for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). As a result, pupils achieve well.

"Teachers have good subject-knowledge, and provide regular feedback to pupils, who respond well to this. In subjects where this is done consistently well, for example maths and English, pupils achieve exceptionally well.”

The report said that when pupils start in year seven, they enjoy following a programme that “helps them be safe, respectful and responsible”.

Outwood was “committed to developing a love of reading in all pupils”, while attendance at the school was good and the 216 students in the sixth form “feel well supported and are well prepared for their next steps”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the Ofsted review, trust boss Mr Wilson said: “We are proud of the many strengths highlighted in this excellent report.

"I praise the work of all those involved in this success – the academy’s leaders, the great staff team, the supportive parents and the fantastic students.

"I will take the feedback from the report and continue to work closely with the school leadership to address the areas identified for improvement.