Langwith man brings 'market dream' to life here in the East Midlands

After moving to Langwith in 2024, a resident and small business owner was inspired to bring his dream to life by creating the ‘East Mids Market,’ aimed at uniting the community to celebrate the area’s charm and talent.

Jonathan Simpson, originally from Lancashire but now living in Langwith, said he drew inspiration for the East Mids Market from his time in Australia and New Zealand, where he frequently visited breweries that hosted craft fairs and markets.

“I’ve always dreamed of running my own market,” Jonathan said.

He added: “Langwith has so much to enjoy — from Poulter Country Park’s beautiful walking trails just five minutes away, to the fantastic pubs, eateries, and local shops. I wanted to create something that showcases it all.”

Here is Jonathan at The Yard with his dog, Milo.

This new market, which aims to champion small and independent businesses, is located at The Yard bar and brewery in Langwith.

It is just a short walk from Whaley Thorns Train Station, with a bus stop conveniently located outside the station.

Speaking about his time on the other side of the world, Jonathan shared: “I spent a lot of time at breweries that would host craft fairs and markets.

“They had such a great atmosphere — community-focused, creative, and welcoming. That’s the vibe I want to bring here.”

Hundreds of visitors attended the inaugural launch of East Mids Market at The Yard in March.

Having operated his own small business, That Life, throughout the UK, Jonathan brings a wealth of experience to the event.

“I’ve seen what works at markets across the country and have combined the best ideas to create something special here in Langwith.”

Jonathan also explained how the East Mids Market offers more than just great shopping and street food; it is also deeply committed to giving back to the community.

At the inaugural market in March 2025, Friends of Stubbin Wood School raised £142 through their stall, while Bolsover Rotary Club generated over £250 by selling delicious crepes, both contributing to essential community initiatives.

Jonathan explained: “Our first market welcomed over 400 visitors. We’re hoping word of mouth helps us grow even more.”

With a long-term goal of expanding East Mids Market to new venues across the region, Jonathan is excited about the road ahead.

The market currently takes place bi-monthly at The Yard, with plans to expand to other locations across the region, aiming to support more businesses and charities along the way.

The next market is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, from 12-6pm, once again at The Yard.

For the next instalment, visitors can look forward to over 15 independent trader stalls, street food trucks, and live music throughout the day.

Additionally, there will be a dedicated quiet hour from 12-1pm (no music) to accommodate sensory-sensitive visitors.

This May, four charities will be present: Friends of Stubbin Wood School, Bolsover Rotary Club, Rhubarb Farm, and Raise the Roof for Ruth.

The latter will have a stall to raise funds for a new wheelchair for Ruth Haslam.

Individuals interested in applying for a stall can find the East Mids Market on Facebook or Instagram at @eastmidsmarket.

There, hopeful applicants will see a link to the application or can send a direct message to get involved.