Landmark red phone boxes up for adoption across Nottinghamshire for just £1

Communications giant BT is offering communities in Nottinghamshire the chance to adopt a traditional red phone box.

The 'adopt a kiosk' scheme will allow community groups to adopt a traditional red phone box that is no longer in use, and use it however they wish.

A phone box in Doncaster that has been transformed into a cash machine

The scheme was unveiled in response to falling demand for the classic phone boxes, which have become a symbol of Britain.

BT will continue to provide electricity (if already in place) to power the light for adopted kiosks, free of charge.

Where electricity is available, adopted boxes can be used as homes for defibrillators, and other part of the country have seen boxes used for mini-libraries, miniature art museums, cake shops and information centres.

A phone box was home to Nottingham's smallest coffee shop, DialllingIn, in Low Pavement, and a box in Devon was transformed into the “world’s smallest nightclub.”

Katherine Bradley, BT’s Senior Payphones Commercial and Operations Manager, said: “We’re pleased to be giving even more local communities the chance to adopt a phone box. With more than 700 payphones already adopted across the East Midlands, this is a fantastic opportunity for communities to own a piece of history.

“The opportunities are endless and we’ve already seen some amazing transformations.

"Applying is easy and quick and we’re always happy to speak to communities about adopting our traditional BT red payphone boxes.”

Communities can adopt a kiosk if they are a recognised public body, such as a parish council, community council town council or parish meeting.

Boxes can also be adopted by registered charities or by individuals who have a payphone on their own land.