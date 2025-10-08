Knife wielding man arrested after reports of a robbery in Worksop
Reports came in from Asda, Memorial Avenue, just after 8.15pm on Monday, October 6, that a man had left the shop with items without making payment.
As shop assistants tried to stop the suspect, he reportedly brandished a knife then left the scene.
Neighbourhood and response officers secured a detailed description of the offender and headed to the surrounding area immediately.
By 8.22pm, a suspect was detained following a foot pursuit to Vicar’s Walk, and the 27-year-old man was consequently arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Officers are now analysing CCTV footage and carrying out other inquiries as they investigate the incident.
PC Karl White, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The was a great bit of police work by officers who were able to locate a suspect extremely efficiently after reports had just come in.
“Thankfully the victim in this incident was not injured, but we know that whenever a knife is involved there is the potential for an incident to escalate.
“Robbery is a distressing crime, which is why we take it very seriously and investigate every occurrence thoroughly.”