Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of knives and weapons have been recovered through amnesty bins during Nottinghamshire Police’s latest Operation Sceptre week.

Police organised a range of different activities throughout the latest anti-knife crime campaign and chief among this was the setting up of 13 separate amnesty bins inside police stations up and down the county including in Bulwell, Retford, Worksop, Kirkby and Ollerton.

Members of the public were given the opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted knives in the bins without fear of being prosecuted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This offer was taken up by hundreds of people from across Nottinghamshire, with 289 weapons found to have been binned at the end of the week.

Police say hundreds of knives and weapons were handed in to amnesty bins or found during searches of areas during Operation Sceptre week. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

As well as a combined 285 kitchen and lock knives, a bayonet, as well as an illegal flick knife, butterfly knife, and a knuckleduster were also recovered.

These weapon seizures came a week after the force’s four permanent amnesty bins, which are available all year-round, were also emptied for the first time in six months.

An extra 258 knives and other offensive weapons were found to have been disposed of at the drop off points at stations in Mansfield, Newark, Hyson Green, and Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of the amnesty bin offering, officers conducted 25 knife sweeps at parks and other hotspot locations identified by the force’s different neighbourhood teams.

Multiple intelligence-led stop and searches and proactive arrests were also carried out, while a metal detecting knife arch was set up, which between them led to the seizure of ten more weapons.

Officers also visited 53 schools and colleges across Nottinghamshire to speak to students about knife crime, with more than 2,800 young people benefiting as a result.

This education also extended to shopworkers, with the force’s cadets, supported by the knife crime team, visiting 29 stores to carry out test purchase operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, one store failed the test after selling a kitchen knife to a cadet.

Appropriate follow-up action will be taken against the shop, in line with Trading Standards.

Chf Insp Karl Thomas, Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime lead, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who made use of our amnesty bin offering to safely dispose of their unwanted knives and offensive weapons.

“Anything we can do to take knives off our streets is a positive thing, so it was pleasing to see so many people feel comfortable enough to hand over these weapons at their local police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have four knife amnesty bins that are available all year-round for the public to utilise without fear of reprisal, and again, it’s great to see that these have been used too.

“Sceptre provides all police forces with a great opportunity to shine a light on the dangers associated with knife crime, so that hopefully people never make that decision to carry a weapon.