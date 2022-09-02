Kilton Forest Golf Club to hold charity event in support of suicide awareness day

In Sam’s Name and Bassetlaw Mental Well Being Communities have joined forces with BPL for a charity golf event at Kilton Forset Golf Course to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

The event will be held from 10am till 12 noon on September 10, which is also World Suicide Prevention Day.

Those looking to get involved in the 18-hole round can pay £100 for a team or £25 per person.

The Kilton Forest Golf Club will hold their charity event on September 10.

The day will include coffee and a bacon butty ahead of the game, light refreshments at the halfway point, and a pie and pea meal in the clubhouse after the game.

A raffle will also be held, with profits going to In Sam’s Name and Bassetlaw Mental Well Being Communities.

Raffle prizes currently include a meal for two and a bottle of wine at The Three Legged Stool, a season ticket for Worksop Town FC, a 12-month membership at Nomad Jiu Jitsu, a £100 gift voucher at The White Lion, plus many more.

Richard McHugh, chairman of In Sam’s Name, said: “Everyone is welcome to come and play. It will be a great event to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention within Bassetlaw.

"Any raffle donations are greatly appreciated and we thank those who have donated so far.”