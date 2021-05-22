Keep your eyes peeled and take part in wildlife survey across county

This will form part of wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species’ (PTES) annual Living with Mammals survey.

For the first time, PTES is running its Living with Mammals survey throughout all of 2021, starting this week.

PTES saw record-breaking numbers of volunteers taking part last year, thanks to more people being at home and having the time to watch wildlife in their gardens and/or nearby green spaces.

A grey squirrel, one of the species seen during the Living with Mammals survey.

The result was a huge increase in the number of mammal sightings, from hazel dormice on birdfeeders to hedgehogs snuffling in gardens after dark.

PTES is keen to build on this positive relationship with nature made during 2020’s lockdowns, which not only benefits the UK’s wildlife, but can also have a positive impact on the mental health and wellbeing of those taking part.

Now, PTES is asking people to look out for and record sightings and signs of wild mammals (such as footprints and droppings) in their gardens or local green spaces throughout this year.

Anyone in Nottinghamshire can take part in Living with Mammals by looking in gardens, allotments, parks and other green spaces, so whether you have hedgehogs under your hedge or even a pine marten on your patio, all sightings are valuable. To take part, visit livingwithmammals.ptes.org

David Wembridge, mammal surveys co-ordinator at PTES, explained: “Despite the challenges of 2020, one positive was the number of people seeing wild mammals more frequently, some for the first time. Wildlife watching and being close to nature is known to have a positive impact on our mental health, which is needed now perhaps more than ever.”

More than 2,000 people took part in 2020, which resulted in 2,400 surveys being submitted – two and a half times more than in any other year. The top five species most commonly recorded were: grey squirrels, hedgehogs, foxes, mice and bats.