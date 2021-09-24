The Worksop Guardian, and its sister titles have launched the Keep Us Warm This Winter campaign.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted this week that some people could be forced to choose between eating, or heating their homes, and there will be little respite in the spring because economists are predicting further surges in gas and electricity prices, along with big tax increases on earnings from April.

Worksop Guardian readers have been speaking about their fears over the rising costs and what they will have to do to cope.

Steven Turner said: “Steven Huntsman Turner said: “If the government lift the cap on prices then I will have no choice but to ration the heating in my home. As it stands the heating will only go on if the room temp drops below 10C.”

And Mary Walters said: “It's difficult to keep up with it now it's getting past a joke, ours will have to be cooler this year, but I worry about my spiders being too cold then.”

Their fears come as the Worksop Guardian launches our new Keep Us Warm This Winter campaign alongside all sister titles within our parent company JPI Media.

It promises to stand up for families as they face one of the toughest winters ever by lobbying the Government to make sure no vulnerable families find themselves without heating.

Gas prices have surged 250 per cent since January.

Cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Steve Scotthorne assured residents that there are options available to them.

“This is a worrying time for everyone, but especially those who may find it difficult to pay their energy bills once the temperature drops and the thermostat needs to go up,” he said.

“Residents in Bassetlaw have a number of options available to them should they need support and advice about their energy supply and bills.

"We work in partnership with a number of organisations and charities that can provide advice on how to switch from your existing energy suppliers if you are paying too much, companies that can help you to access grants to make your home more energy efficient, and currently a scheme that will offer people the chance to lower their energy bills through collective bargaining power.

“We also work with our tenants to ensure that all of our properties are within the Decent Homes Standard, which includes ensuring that homes are as energy efficient as possible.

"This could be through installing new heating systems and boilers, to new doors and windows, and even external cladding to improve insulation.”