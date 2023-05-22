Junior doctors swap hospitals for helicopters at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Taster Day

Doctors and paramedics showcased the multifaceted aspects of pre-hospital emergency medicine to trainee doctors.

Shayda Karimi, a doctor with LNAA, said: “We showcased a typical shift as a PHEM doctor, explaining the relationship between the ambulance service paramedics and colleagues from other emergency services.

“We also explained the importance of teamwork when working in a stressful environment with critically ill patients.”

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance hosted a successful taster day

The taster day included simulations that illustrated how difficult it is for pre-hospital teams to treat patients at the scene of an incident as wekk as showing the difference to treating patients in hospitals.

A tour of the helicopter allowed everyone to see how much equipment can be carried on each mission, and conversations with the pilots, doctors, and paramedics gave a very real account of the rewards if they decided to follow a career as a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service doctor.

PHEM is a rapidly expanding and evolving medical sub-speciality, and yet it is rarely included in medical school or foundation curricula, making it hard for junior doctors and medical students to identify it as a career option.