Mr Stafford's jobs fair, to be held in conjunction with Jobcentre Plus, will take place in Maltby Job Centre on Friday, May 20, between 10am and 2pm.

Many employers have confirmed they will be attending, including Constant Security, Cygnet Healthcare, RAF, Mach Recruitment, Vision for Education, Pearson’s, and Cooper & Turner.

Mr Stafford said: “I am keen to show that there are good, high-quality jobs here in Rother Valley and it is therefore wonderful to be working alongside Job Centre Plus to deliver my second Jobs Fair, this time in Maltby.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

“Increasing employment opportunities is absolutely key to delivering on the Levelling Up agenda and it is therefore great to be highlighting these high-quality jobs in our area.