January Worksop retro: A look back at the first month of past years in 20 photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:45 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 16:45 GMT
January in Worksop – here is a retrospective of the first month of past years through 20 photos from your Guardian archive.

January is named after Janus, the Roman god of beginnings and transitions.

It is a time for resolutions, new beginnings, and very cold weather.

But what were residents in Worksop doing in previous years? Let’s take a look…

Residents welcomed 2011 at North Notts Arena New Years Eve Party.

1. NYE

Residents welcomed 2011 at North Notts Arena New Years Eve Party. Photo: Mark Fear

The first meeting of the New Year for the Bassetlaw branch of Parkinson's Society with talk and demonstration of Pilates with Charlotte Eccleston. Year: 2011.

2. Parkinson's Society

The first meeting of the New Year for the Bassetlaw branch of Parkinson's Society with talk and demonstration of Pilates with Charlotte Eccleston. Year: 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins

New Year's day baby George with parents Karen and Michael Allerton and brother Alex.

3. Bassetlaw Hospital

New Year's day baby George with parents Karen and Michael Allerton and brother Alex. Photo: Worksop Guardian

Ryan Hewitt and Anne Raynor with their daughter Emily Anne Hewitt, born on New Year's Day (2011) at Bassetlaw Hospital.

4. Baby joy

Ryan Hewitt and Anne Raynor with their daughter Emily Anne Hewitt, born on New Year's Day (2011) at Bassetlaw Hospital. Photo: Mark Fear

