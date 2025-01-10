January Worksop retro: A look back at the first month of past years in 20 photos

January is named after Janus, the Roman god of beginnings and transitions.
It is a time for resolutions, new beginnings, and very cold weather.
But what were residents in Worksop doing in previous years? Let’s take a look…
1. NYE
Residents welcomed 2011 at North Notts Arena New Years Eve Party. Photo: Mark Fear
2. Parkinson's Society
The first meeting of the New Year for the Bassetlaw branch of Parkinson's Society with talk and demonstration of Pilates with Charlotte Eccleston. Year: 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Bassetlaw Hospital
New Year's day baby George with parents Karen and Michael Allerton and brother Alex. Photo: Worksop Guardian
4. Baby joy
Ryan Hewitt and Anne Raynor with their daughter Emily Anne Hewitt, born on New Year's Day (2011) at Bassetlaw Hospital. Photo: Mark Fear
