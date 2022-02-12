Jail for violent robber who stole Worksop man’s most loved possessions

Lee Thompson, 26, forced his way into the victim’s home in Northwood on October 22, 2020.

Thompson, who was drunk at the time, was aggressive towards the man and threatened to kill him by holding a fork and pen to his neck – all while demanding money.

Not content with the cash, he then stole the victim's PlayStation 3 along with more than 10 games, a pair of cycling gloves and some alcohol – before warning the man not to call the police.

Lee Thompson.

Only three days later, officers received a 999 call from the victim stating someone was banging heavily on his door, causing him to be scared and hide for fear of what might happen.

Police then attended and identified Thompson as the suspect involved.

After noticing Thompson holding a tray of confectionery items, officers then investigated and found a nearby bakery on Prospect Precinct, Worksop, had been broken into with the front door to the shop being smashed to pieces.

Thompson, of Wilton Street, Townhead, Coatbridge, pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary and failure to surrender.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, he was jailed for five years and four months.

Detective Constable Lisa Porter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim and left him understandable upset and scared.

“Thompson demanded entry into the victim’s home and then set about threatening him and stealing his most loved possessions that the victim had worked hard for and brought him happiness.

“This sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable – not only did Thompson rob a vulnerable man but he also then went on to burglar a business.

“These sorts of offences not only impact their victims financially but also emotionally, too, and cause a great deal of distress and that is why we will always do everything possible to find those responsible and bring them to justice for their actions.