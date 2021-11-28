Jail for robber who threatened to kill Worksop homeowner

Drunk and aggressive, Lee Thompson and Lewis McCulloch knocked on the door of a house in Northwood.

In an attempt to get inside, they insisted they needed to search the property for a bank card which was believed to have been posted in error.

They then forced their way into the house and threatened to kill the homeowner, holding a fork and a pen to his neck and demanding money.

Lewis McCulloch has been jailed for his part in a Worksop robbery.

The pair didn’t stop there, though, continuing to raid the property and stealing a PlayStation 3, games, accessories and clothing before warning the homeowner not to make contact with the police.

Officers attended the address on October 25 last year and as they were in Northwood, they spotted two men who matched a description they had been given.

Thompson and McCulloch returned – with trays full of sausage rolls, crisps, cakes and drinks – and officers quickly detained and arrested them.

Believing the items to be stolen, officers conducted enquiries and found there was a bakery a short distance away.

On further inspection, they found that the front door had been smashed as well as a large glass window next to it.

Officers later confirmed that the items had been taken from that bakery.

During this time, a search was conducted at another property in Northwood, which resulted in all the items stolen in the robbery being recovered.

McCulloch, 22, of Northwood, Worksop, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court charged with robbery and burglary.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison and handed a five-year restraining order earlier this month.

Thompson, 26, of Wilton Street, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, also pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary.

He is due to be sentenced on a date yet to be confirmed.

Detective Constable Lisa Porter, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick intervention of officers, they quickly detained two robbers who had made some very serious threats to a resident.

“They then went on to steal from a nearby bakery, thinking nothing of what they had previously done or the fear they had caused.

“While they may have thought it was a good opportunity to tuck into some treats, this ordeal caused significant distress for the occupant of the flat, who had suffered a frightening intrusion to his home – a place where he should be able to feel safe.

“The bakery also lost important stock and were left out of pocket and out of business for a time whilst they worked to tackle the damage that had been caused.

“That’s why Nottinghamshire Police takes such robust action on robbery and burglary and we will always do what we can to hold people accountable for these types of crimes.

“It is pleasing to hear that the court also agreed with the seriousness of their crimes and that, for his part in the incidents, McCulloch will spend a significant amount of time behind bars.