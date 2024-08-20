Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers have released images of a man they wish to trace after a burglary in Retford.

An intruder snuck into the restricted area of The Packet Inn in Bescoby Street and stole a large quantity of cash.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 18, at around 4.20pm. The intruder has taken the pub’s takings as well as rifled through one of the owner’s handbags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of lines of inquiry including a CCTV trawl and forensic opportunities has been explored to bring the person responsible to justice.

Police officers have released these images of a man they wish to trace after a burglary in Retford

Officers have now released an image of a man that could help them with their inquiries. They are calling on the public’s help to identify him.

PC Richard Walker, who is investigating the incident, said: “As you would expect, we take every report of burglary extremely seriously. The intruder has snuck his way into a restricted area of the pub when no one was looking and taken a significant amount of cash.

“This incident will have caused immense hardship for the couple who run the pub. This is their livelihood. We are determined to catch the person responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have released images of a man that could help us further our investigation and are calling on the public’s help. Do you know the man in the images? Are you the man in the images? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0109 of August 19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.