The new City Sauna has a room with whips and restraints. (Photo: ITV).

Inside Sheffield's new City Sauna as brothel moves to new home: PICTURES

It has become Britain’s most famous brothel – and now Sheffield’s famous City Sauna has moved into brand new premises.

The Attercliffe Road massage parlour, a familar sight to rail passengers on the way into the city, has been starrring in ITV documentary A Very Yorkshire Brothel and it was revealed in the show that the venue, run by mother and daughter team Kath and Jenni Clark, has moved to a new home in the same area.

Pastel shades and artificial grass at City Sauna. (Photo: ITV).

1. Inside Sheffield's City Sauna

Pastel shades and artificial grass at City Sauna. (Photo: ITV).
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
A purple mirrored room at City Sauna. (Photo: ITV).

3. Inside Sheffield's City Sauna

A purple mirrored room at City Sauna. (Photo: ITV).
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3