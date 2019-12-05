The Attercliffe Road massage parlour, a familar sight to rail passengers on the way into the city, has been starrring in ITV documentary A Very Yorkshire Brothel and it was revealed in the show that the venue, run by mother and daughter team Kath and Jenni Clark, has moved to a new home in the same area.

Inside Sheffield's City Sauna Pastel shades and artificial grass at City Sauna.

Inside Sheffield's City Sauna A purple mirrored room at City Sauna.

