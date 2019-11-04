Inquest hears Derbyshire man's death was drug-related

A coroner has concluded a Derbyshire man's death was drug-related.

Chesterfield coroners' court heard Stephen Marshall, 53, died at his home on Rogers Avenue, Creswell, on November 13 last year.

Coroner Sarah Huntbach said: "He died due to the toxic effect of taking his prescribed medication and, on the balance of probabilities, medication obtained from unknown sources."

The Derbyshire Recovery Partnership can help people with a drug or alcohol problem. For more information, visit www.derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk



