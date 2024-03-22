Increased police patrols in Bassetlaw to help keep women safe at night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Violence against women and girls awareness patrols will be carried out in Bassetlaw, Newark, Sherwood and Nottingham city centre this weekend to raise awareness.

This is part of a week of action, which concludes on March 24, and is designed to help anyone who is feeling vulnerable on a night out to ensure they know the support that is available to them.

A total of 750 posters will be put up in bars around the city and county describing the steps that people can take if they feel vulnerable on a night out.

Nottinghamshire Police are working with a series of venues across the city and county to ensure that women’s safety is paramount, and the right measures are put in place if any concerns are identified.

Neighbourhood policing teams will be visiting local bars to raise awareness and offering advice on how they can protect their customers.

Increased patrols will also be seen across the city and county during this weekend especially outside pubs, bars, and nightclubs.

There will also be advertisement vans in particular locations offering safety advice to women enjoying a night out.

Alongside this, Operation Cognition patrols will also look at the issue of Cocaethylene, the biological reaction which happens in the body when cocaine and alcohol are taken together.

Chief Inspector Mark Dickson, police lead for Violence Against Women and Young Girls (VAWG), said: “Protecting women and young girls from harassment, abuse and violence is a top priority for the force.

“We have a very vibrant night-time economy in Nottinghamshire, and we don’t want the actions of a few to make women feel fearful of visiting our city.

“This is why we are continuously working with our partners including venues to ensure that people feel safe visiting our night-time economy.

“No-one should feel intimidated and harassed on a night out.

“This operation is part of a national week of action. However, our work does not stop there as we continue all year round to keep women safe.