Visitors to Worksop town centre on Saturday February 12 enjoyed a busy market street of stalls selling all the important Valentine’s gifts, from perfumes, cards, bouquets of roses and chocolates.

The market, which ran from 10am to 4pm, marked Worksop Business Forum and North Notts BID’s first event of the year and included various activities to entertain the children, from free fairground rides, a craft stall to make a Valentine’s heart for mum, and even an art stand to create fun vegetable friends.

Philip Jackson Chairman of the Business forum said: "The Valentine's market and fun day was a great success – children enjoyed the free fare rides and craft stalls.

"It was a busy day despite the wind and later the rain; local retailers told me it was great to see families coming into town to enjoy the activities.

"It was great to see the high street alive again.

"This event was the first of many as we have, with the help of the Charter Trustees, planned an event for most months throughout the year.

The event was also advertised under Bassetlaw District Council’s month-long Love Bassetlaw campaign to help share the love in February.

Throughout February, residents and visitors are being encouraged to share their positive messages and the great experiences they have received at a business, event or venue on social media in a bid to spread positivity.

Visitors and businesses can share their messages on social media by using the hashtag #lovebassetlaw.

