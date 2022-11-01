News you can trust since 1895
The streets in and around Worksop were full of children embracing the creepy and cool as Halloween made its way for another year.

Families in and around Worksop have shared photos of their imaginative and spooky costumes as they celebrated Halloween.

By Kirsty Hamilton
20 minutes ago

Skeletons, ghosts, zombies and witches all enjoyed an evening of trick-or-treating on Monday night as Halloween took hold in Worksop.

We have collected a selection of your spookiest (and cutest) outfits, submitted to your Guardian.

It’s not too late to send us a photograph – just share the picture with everyone’s full name to [email protected]

1. Trick-or-treat ready!

Sarahlouise McKay submitted this photo of her children Harvey and Scarlett all ready for trick-or-treating.

2. Halloween was a hit in Worksop

Many children dressed up in adorable and scary costumes. Photo: Andrea Kirman

3. Spine-chilling zombie

Jaidan Thompson, aged 10, looked particularly gruesome as a zombie for Halloween. Photo: Vicky Childe-Thompson

4. Roar!

Adorable Kobe Thompson, aged seven, got well into the spirit for Halloween. Photo: Vicky Childe-Thompson

