Skeletons, ghosts, zombies and witches all enjoyed an evening of trick-or-treating on Monday night as Halloween took hold in Worksop.

We have collected a selection of your spookiest (and cutest) outfits, submitted to your Guardian.

It’s not too late to send us a photograph – just share the picture with everyone’s full name to [email protected]

1. Trick-or-treat ready! Sarahlouise McKay submitted this photo of her children Harvey and Scarlett all ready for trick-or-treating. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Halloween was a hit in Worksop Many children dressed up in adorable and scary costumes. Photo: Andrea Kirman Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Spine-chilling zombie Jaidan Thompson, aged 10, looked particularly gruesome as a zombie for Halloween. Photo: Vicky Childe-Thompson Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Roar! Adorable Kobe Thompson, aged seven, got well into the spirit for Halloween. Photo: Vicky Childe-Thompson Photo: Submitted Photo Sales