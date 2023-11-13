IN PICTURES: Worksop marks Remembrance Weekend with parade and service

Worksop marked Remembrance Weekend with parades and services, attended by hundreds of residents, dignitaries, veterans and serving soldiers.

The town fell silent with a string of events to mark Remembrance Sunday, and Armistice Day on Saturday.

People came together to pay their respects to servicemen and women with traditional silences and parades.

And a number of poppies lined the streets with messages to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The parade started in the Old Market Square in front of the Town Hall, in Worksop, under the direction of the Parade Marshall Rob Nash.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Alex Peace-Gadsby and the Chairman of the District Council, Councillor Debbie Merryweather, inspected the Parade.

Coun Deborah Merryweather said: “It’s my honour as Chairman of the council to attend this service of remembrance. Remembrance Day services bring people together to commemorate the individuals who have given their service, and in some cases their lives, to ensure our protection and freedoms."

All pictures thanks to Ray Fielding from the Royal British Legion.

