Worksop residents gathered to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday event with messages to loved ones lining the streets on poppies
IN PICTURES: Worksop marks Remembrance Weekend with parade and service

Worksop marked Remembrance Weekend with parades and services, attended by hundreds of residents, dignitaries, veterans and serving soldiers.
By Kate Mason
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:43 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT

The town fell silent with a string of events to mark Remembrance Sunday, and Armistice Day on Saturday.

People came together to pay their respects to servicemen and women with traditional silences and parades.

And a number of poppies lined the streets with messages to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The parade started in the Old Market Square in front of the Town Hall, in Worksop, under the direction of the Parade Marshall Rob Nash.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Alex Peace-Gadsby and the Chairman of the District Council, Councillor Debbie Merryweather, inspected the Parade.

Coun Deborah Merryweather said: “It’s my honour as Chairman of the council to attend this service of remembrance. Remembrance Day services bring people together to commemorate the individuals who have given their service, and in some cases their lives, to ensure our protection and freedoms."

All pictures thanks to Ray Fielding from the Royal British Legion.

Residents lined the streets to mark the occassion

1. Community

Residents lined the streets to mark the occassion Photo: Ray Fielding Worksop British Legion

Remembrance services, wreath layings and parades took place in Worksop and Retford in tribute to fallen service men and women

2. Poppy Day

Remembrance services, wreath layings and parades took place in Worksop and Retford in tribute to fallen service men and women Photo: Ray Fielding Worksop British Legion

Remembrance Day services were held and wreaths laid

3. 1O2A9457.JPG

Remembrance Day services were held and wreaths laid Photo: Ray Fielding Worksop British Legion

People turned out in huge numbers in towns and villages across Bassetlaw to remember local and national war heroes on Remembrance Day

4. 1O2A9434.JPG

People turned out in huge numbers in towns and villages across Bassetlaw to remember local and national war heroes on Remembrance Day Photo: Ray Fielding Worksop RBL

