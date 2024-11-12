IN PICTURES: Worksop marks Remembrance Weekend as hundreds turn out to pay their respects

The town fell silent with a string of events to mark Remembrance Sunday with people coming together to pay their respects to servicemen and women with traditional silences and parades.

Bassetlaw District Council hosted the parade in Worksop to honour Remembrance Day on Sunday November 10.

Grant Cullen, Branch Secretary and poppy appeal organiser, Royal British Legion Worksop Branch said: "Once again the crowds were massive, wonderful for a small town.

"Once again Worksop produced an Act of Remembrance worthy of the approval in whose memory we gathered. Bassetlaw District Council must be credited for the organising, maintaining the street closures and facilitating this important event, indeed affording the people of Worksop the chance to Remember. Lest We Forget.”

And a number of poppies lined the streets with messages to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The Parade started in the Old Market Square in front of the Town Hall under the direction of the Parade Marshall, Robert Nash.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Alex Peace-Gadsby and the Chair of the District Council, Councillor Sue Shaw then inspected the parade, accompanied by music played by the Worksop Miners’ Welfare Band.

The parade marched off from the Market Square down to the War Memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road.

A short wreath laying Service and Act of Remembrance conducted by Father Adrian Mason took place at the War Memorial. The Worksop Salvation Army Band played ‘The Last Post’ before the two minutes silence at 11am followed by the playing of the ‘Reveille’.

1 . Poppy power Scores of poppy wreaths were laid as part of Remembrance Day services Photo: Ray Fielding Worksop British Legion Photo Sales

2 . March The parade march from the Market Square down to the War Memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road. Photo: Ray Fielding Worksop British Legion Photo Sales

3 . Dignitaries The Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Alex Peace-Gadsby and the Chair of the District Council, Councillor Sue Shaw Photo: Ray Fielding Worksop British Legion Photo Sales