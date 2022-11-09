In Pictures: Vegan delights from doughuts and cakes to soy wax candles took over Worksop market
In time for World Vegan Month, Worksop welcomed a large collection of ethical vendors to its high street for a successful vegan market.
Bridge Street was lined with over 20 traders on November 5 as Vegan Market Co took over Worksop’s market for the first time.
The company works with thousands of small businesses across the UK that focus on producing ethical and sustainable products.
Traders that visited Worksop included: Loucid Beauties, Vegan Sweet Tooth London, MKS Food Distribution, Project Doughnut, Every Soul Counts, and plenty more.
Charities from the Wildlife Trust to Bassetlaw Action Group were also on hand to provide useful information.
Speaking ahead of the event, VMCO founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be in Worksop for the first time. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.”
