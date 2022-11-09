Bridge Street was lined with over 20 traders on November 5 as Vegan Market Co took over Worksop’s market for the first time.

The company works with thousands of small businesses across the UK that focus on producing ethical and sustainable products.

Traders that visited Worksop included: Loucid Beauties, Vegan Sweet Tooth London, MKS Food Distribution, Project Doughnut, Every Soul Counts, and plenty more.

Charities from the Wildlife Trust to Bassetlaw Action Group were also on hand to provide useful information.

Speaking ahead of the event, VMCO founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be in Worksop for the first time. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.”

Check out our photos below showing some of the goods that were up for grabs.

Dr Obi Okeke joined Bridge Street with his My Alixar range of vitamins and supplements.

Alana Thornton, of the Woodland Trust, set out to teach the importance of woodland conservation.

There were plenty of mouth-watering treats up for grabs.

Ethical fashion seller Sally Bowsing displayed her beautiful goods.