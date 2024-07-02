IN PICTURES: Thousands join in the fun at Worksop Armed Forces Weekend

The event was organised by Worksop & District Branch of The Royal British Legion in partnership with Worksop Rugby Club.

It was supported by the Worksop Charter Trustees, and was officially opened at 12 noon on Saturday June 29 with the raising of the Armed Forces Event flag.

Singer Lily Taylor-Ward entertained crowds along with the Blidworth Welfare Band .

There was something for everyone on both days including archery, paintball shooting, bouncy castles, rides and a fire engine from Nottinghamshire Fire and

Rescue Services.

Crowds enjoyed two sessions by the cavalry re-enactment group The 16th Lancers who put on stunning displays of horsemanship with mock charges with the lance, sabre and carbine.

On the Sunday the day started with a short commemoration service to remember those members of Worksop Rugby Club past and present who gave service to their country. Wreaths were laid by Neil Hopkinson, President, Worksop Rugby Club and Len Rubie, Chair of Worksop Royal British Legion, accompanied by a colour party formed by the Army, Sea and Air Cadet Forces of the town.

Music on the second day was provided by Worksop Miner`s Welfare band and highlights included displays by the Worksop Air Cadet Force with their synchronised `Red Barrows`.

The Seaforth Highlanders Pipes and Drums gave several stirring performances before Lily Taylor-Ward rounded off the weekend with some old wartime favourites.

Plans are already underway for Armed Forces Weekend 2025.

1 . Attention Worksop Army Cadet Force at the Worksop Armed Forces WeekendPhoto: Worksop Royal British Legion Photo Sales

2 . Crowds gather Thousands of people of all ages attended the Worksop Armed Forces WeekendPhoto: Worksop Royal British Legion Photo Sales

3 . On song Nicola Kirby RBL and Bob Orridge Seaforth HighlandersPhoto: Worksop Royal British Legion Photo Sales

4 . Emergency Singer Lily Taylor-Ward with a fire engine from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services that proved to be a big hit at the eventPhoto: Worksop Royal British Legion Photo Sales