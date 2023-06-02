IN PICTURES: The 18 Worksop heroes who died in The Great War and the 1 who made it out alive
This month, it is 109 years since the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria – starting a chain of events which led to the outbreak of the First World War in August 2014.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:19 BST
Young men flocked to join up and many never came home.
We’ve been trawling our archives at the Worksop Guardian to tell the stories of some of the brave men and boys from the town who lost their lives in the four-year conflict.
And the one who made it out alive and went on to join Nottinghamshire Police.
Take a scroll through to learn about their lives and tragic deaths.
Page 1 of 5