IN PICTURES: The 18 Worksop heroes who died in The Great War and the 1 who made it out alive

This month, it is 109 years since the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria – starting a chain of events which led to the outbreak of the First World War in August 2014.

Young men flocked to join up and many never came home.

We’ve been trawling our archives at the Worksop Guardian to tell the stories of some of the brave men and boys from the town who lost their lives in the four-year conflict.

And the one who made it out alive and went on to join Nottinghamshire Police.

Take a scroll through to learn about their lives and tragic deaths.

1 . Henry Hurst Anderson A Private with the York & Lancaster Regiment, Henry was born on August 5, 1887 at Gringley-on-the-Hill. He was killed in action in 1915 and is commemorated on the Ypres (Menin Gate) memorial. Photo: x Photo Sales

2 . Harry Bartle A former Worksop butcher, Corporal Bartle enlisted in 1914 and died in the trenches a few months before the end of the Great War in 1918. Photo: x Photo Sales

3 . Wilfred Bartrop A formerly renowned Worksop footballer, Gunner Bartrop enlisted in January 2018 and was killed at the age of 29, just days before the end of hostilities. Photo: x Photo Sales

4 . Horace Coe A former police officer and miner at Dinnington Colliery, Sgt Coe joined the Lincolnshire Regiment and was killed in action at the Dardanelles in 1915. His widow was notified on Christmas Day of that year, which was also her late husband's 31st birthday. Photo: x Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5