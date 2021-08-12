In a year where the country was in turmoil, students in and around Worksop are celebrating outstanding achievements and determination as they bring their secondary education to a close.

Hundreds of pupils across the region have opened up their GCSE results this morning, and despite a challenging 18 months it is reported nationally that thirty per cent of grades were at 7 and above.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Usually, students receive their results around mid to late August. Due to the pandemic, both result days for GCSEs and A-Levels have been pushed forward so students can log appeals if they need to.

1. Success stories in Worksop One of Outwood Academy Valley standout students' success stories was Natalie Fields, who achieved 11 grade 9s and a Level 2 Distinction Star. Photo: Outwood Academy Valley Buy photo

2. Excitement for higher education Hannah Noble, from Tuxford Academy, gained seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and a Level 2 Distinction*. Hannah will continue on to study A Levels in maths, biology and chemistry. On receiving her results, Hannah said: “I am very pleased with my results, all my hard work has paid off. I am really looking forward to returning for post 16.” Photo: Tuxford Academy Buy photo

3. High achievers Students from Wales High School celebrating their achievements Photo: Wales High School Buy photo

4. Something to celebrate Hill House students Anya, Ishita, Farhan, Sanjeev and Kian all gained a clean sweep of 9s! Photo: Hill House School Buy photo