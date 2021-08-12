In a year where the country was in turmoil, students in and around Worksop are celebrating outstanding achievements and determination as they bring their secondary education to a close.
Hundreds of pupils across the region have opened up their GCSE results this morning, and despite a challenging 18 months it is reported nationally that thirty per cent of grades were at 7 and above.
This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.
Usually, students receive their results around mid to late August. Due to the pandemic, both result days for GCSEs and A-Levels have been pushed forward so students can log appeals if they need to.
