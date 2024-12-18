Aurora the Frost Fairy with Coun David Naylor, Mayor of Retford (left), Coun Tony Eaton, Bassetlaw Council vice-chair, and his wife.placeholder image
Aurora the Frost Fairy with Coun David Naylor, Mayor of Retford (left), Coun Tony Eaton, Bassetlaw Council vice-chair, and his wife.

In pictures: Retford shining out for Illuminate Winter Festival of Light

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 13:08 BST
Retford was full of festive spirit when the town staged its Illuminate Winter Festival of Light.

On December 12, Coun Tony Eaton (Lab), Bassetlaw Council vice-chair and Coun David Naylor (Lab), Mayor of Retford, joined the parade led by town crier Paul Cookson, which proceeded from outside Wonderland Bookshop on Carolgate to Retford Market Square.

The parade was full of young children from Retford schools who had made, and proudly carried, their lanterns with their families, and Georgina Lancaster, UKSPF arts & heritage officer and Laura Sercombe, the council’s outreach & education officer, who had helped them build their lanterns.

When they reached the Market Square, they were greeted by some wonderful singing from Jessica Mary Brett and the vinyl sounds of Tim Asher.

There was plenty of free entertainment, including a children’s roundabout, face painting from Cherry Bomb, Santa’s Post by Evie the Elf and the Snowglobe from The Joker Entertainment.

Aurora, the Frost Fairy wowed the crowd by stilt-walking around and greeting people of all ages, and the star of the Christmas show, Santa, made a special visit to the Market Square, courtesy of Retford Lions.

There were around 30 stalls and food vendors on the Market Square and market favourites at the Burger Grill, Clara and Jay completed the scene.

