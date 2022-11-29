Thousands of people flocked to Retford town to enjoy a day of live performances, music, stalls and fair rides as the Chrsitmas lights were switched-on.

Retford Business Forum, in partnership with North Notts BID, Bassetlaw District Council and Retford Lions pulled off its annual Retford Christmas lights switch-on event on Sunday.

The organisers promised the “biggest and best” Retford Christmas market and lights switch-on event, and held non-stop entertainment in the Market Square and Carolgate throughout the day.

Local groups provided the entertainment on the stage, including The Elizabethan Academy, The Sods, Majestic Theatre School, and LCSD Dance Academy among many others.

Retford Town Hall was filled with craft stalls to get the festive shopping started, and refreshments were provided by the WI.

Families were entertained in the street by Stormtroopers, a circus workshop, a giant ‘reindeer’, Rattlejag Morris and The Fairly Famous Family Theatre.

The lights were switched on by Santa and his little helper – helped by his sister – and followed by a festive performance from Slade-tribute band Slyde.

Next year’s event has been provisionally set for Sunday, November 26 2023.

The next Retford Big Market Day is on Saturday December 17, where Santa will be in his grotto and a “top shelf elf” will wander about wishing people a Merry Christmas.

A galactic event Visitors had the chance to meet characters from Star Wars

Switching on the lights Santa's little helper was assisted by his sister as he switched on the town's Christmas lights.

Stage entertainment Katy Patchett and Jo Jingles entertain the crowd at Retford Christmas Market

A day of dance Rattlejag Morris Dancers provided entertainment on Carolgate.