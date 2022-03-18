In Pictures: Red Nose Day 2022 - Worksop pupils get dressed up for Comic Relief

Today, March 18, marks the 36th anniversary of Red Nose Day - an annual televised fundraising event, which generates millions of pounds for Comic Relief charity.
It is the one year of the day where anyone can get away with dressing up in something as red and ridiculous as possible to help raise money for the fun event.
David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Sir Lenny Henry and Zoe Ball will be hosting the big Red Nose Day night of TV which will hit screens live on BBC One.
The show will be broadcast from Salford for the very first time and will be packed with comedy and sketches.
Comic Relief support people living tough lives in the UK and across the world; this includes supporting people fleeing the war in Ukraine and other ongoing conflicts.
We asked our readers to submit pictures of their children's' outfits and we have selected a random selection to showcase.
Here are some of the Red Nose Day outfits being worn at schools across Bassetlaw today: