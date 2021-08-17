In pictures: Properties you can buy in and around Worksop for £100,000 or less

There are an array of properties in Worksop currently on the market for £100,000 or less.

The average price of property coming to market in August fell 0.3 per cent, a drop of £1,076, to £337,371 according to the latest data from Rightmove.

This drop was prompted by the ending of the stamp duty holiday and a fall in demand for bigger homes.

To find out more about any of the featured properties please contact the estate agents directly or follow the links to their websites.

1. The Willows, Worksop, £75,000, William H Brown Three bedroom end-terraced property, located close to Worksop town centre and local schools, with excellent transport links via the nearby A57. Ideal for investors and with no upward chain. To find out more contact 01909 292004 or visit https://www.williamhbrown.co.uk/estate-agents/worksop

2. 33a Lanchester Gardens, Worksop, £42,500, Mellor & Beer Offered for sale as an 'investment opportunity' is this one bedroom self contained first floor flat, which is being sold subject to the existing tenancy. To find out more contact 01909 292002 or visit https://www.mellorandbeer.co.uk/

3. 4 Newcastle House, Worksop, £59,950 Mellor & Beer Estate Agents Offered for sale subject to the existing shorthold tenancy, this is a self-contained one bedroom ground floor apartment situated in Newcastle House. To find out more contact 01909 292002 or visit https://www.mellorandbeer.co.uk/

4. Flat 22 Royal Court Worksop £97,500, David Hawke Situated in the larger block of purpose built apartments, this is a first floor two bedroom apartment which fronts onto Newcastle Avenue and has the benefit of communal parking area behind and intercoms etc. For more information call 01909 292008 or visit https://www.davidhawke.co.uk/