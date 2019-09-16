IN PICTURES: Portland Collection reopens at Worksop gallery after Tiara theft

The new exhibition within The Portland Collection includes portraits, furniture, ceramics and letters, among many pieces, accumulated more than 400 years by a succession of Dukes of Portland and their families.
The Portland Gallery at the historic Welbeck estate in Worksop has been given a fresh look and has reopened after an extended closure
