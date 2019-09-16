The reopening of the Portland Collection at the Harley Gallery

IN PICTURES: Portland Collection reopens at Worksop gallery after Tiara theft

The Portland Gallery at the historic Welbeck estate in Worksop has been given a fresh look and has reopened after an extended closure

The new exhibition within The Portland Collection includes portraits, furniture, ceramics and letters, among many pieces, accumulated more than 400 years by a succession of Dukes of Portland and their families.

William Parente welcomes guests to the galleries
The reopening of the Portland Collection at the Harley Gallery
William Parente with one of his favourite pieces a portrait of Charles II as Prince of Wales
William Parente with the portraits of his great grand parents the sixth Duke and Duchess by John Singer Sargent
