A beloved Worksop chippy has gone on the market for £250,000 – after more than 40-years in business.

Dawson’s, on Gateford Road, is a well-known part of the town’s community which has been trading for over 40 years.

The takeaway and restaurant is rated 4.6 stars by Google reviews. Recent reviews include comments such as “superb fish and chips”, “great customer service”, and “generous portions”.

Many customers have been visiting the chippy for generations.

The property, which is on the market with Mellor & Beer from Worksop, includes a ground floor fish and chip shop and restaurant, as well as a preparation room, a chipper room, and a fridge room.

On the first floor are two self-contained one-bedroom flats, which are currently let at £75 per week with established tenants.

The rear yard contains an outdoor toilet, and access to both the flats.

