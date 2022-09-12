Whitwell Festival of Music returned over the weekend for its 13th year of quality music and live entertainment. Hundreds of people gathered at Whitwell community centre over the three days to see a record number of almost 40 acts across four stages, both inside and out.

Organisers made the decision to run the festival on Friday, despite the news of the Queen dying the day before. The Killerz tribute band dedicated their performance to Her Majesty with Union Jack-coloured confetti.

The Killerz posted on Facebook: “The show must go on, but tonight we dedicate our blast of confetti to Queen Elizabeth II. Thanks Whitwell Festival of Music, you guys were great.”

The Doctor and the Medics posted on the festival’s Facebook page: “Thank you to all involved at Whitwell for having us back at your amazing festival again. A very special event and I'm so glad it has been a good weekend for you all.

"Thank you to all the team and crew on sound, lights and production – faultless. Finally, thank you to all of you who came out to support the artists, the event and live entertainment. Lovely to say hello to so many of you after as well. Hope to see you all again soon. Keep on keeping on.”

Stinking Rita, a Nottingham band, posted: “Thanks for having Stinking Rita we enjoyed it immensely. Great crowd.”

One festival goer said: “Great event, loved it, best one yet. Took friends who hadn't been before, they can't wait for next year – an absolute credit to all involved.”

Another said they were ‘still recovering’ from the heavy weekend. They added: “Whitwell we salute you. Another brilliant festival with a great line-up of old and new favourites.

“There are some venues similar to Whitwell that cannot get a decent sound for love nor money, but the sound both inside and out was spot on.”

The festival is delivered by a committee of seven people that make up the not-for-profit group Whitwell Forward.

A festival spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone who came to the festival this weekend - please keep supporting live music everywhere.

“Special thanks go to all our volunteers - we couldn't do it without you.”

See our photos below from Saturday – do you recognise yourself?

1. Whitwell Festival of Music, 2022 Hundreds came to Whitwell to watch a range of rock-and-roll acts, and open mic performances.

2. Whitwell Festival of Music, 2022 The festival was well-attended by all ages and hosted many activities for the younger generations.

3. Whitwell Festival of Music, 2022 Last Edition, from Leicester, claimed the stage on Saturday.

4. Whitwell Festival of Music, 2022 Many got into the festival spirit for the weekend's event.