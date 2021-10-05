More than 1100 people who united against dementia for the charity’s flagship fundraising walk at Clumber Park on Sunday 3rd October 2021.

In Pictures: More than 1,000 people step out for Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk in Clumber Park

Residents donned their walking gear, laced up their boots, and united against dementia by taking part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk in Clumber Park.

By Kate Mason
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:00 am

Those taking, part completed either a short 2.5km walk or the longer 7km walk through the beautiful expanse of parkland, heath and woods.

The fundraisers stepped out to stop dementia in its tracks after a devastating period for those living with the disease.

People affected by dementia, worst hit by coronavirus, face a difficult road to recovery due to a lack of social contact, routine and interruptions to essential care and support. Alzheimer’s Society’s crucial work has never been needed more.

1. Mother and Daughter

Mother and daughter, Judith King and Sian Gregory, donned their boots in memory of beloved husband and father, Noel, who sadly passed away with Alzheimer’s aged only 43.

Photo: James Mulkeen

2. Dream team

Photo: James Mulkeen

3. Best foot forward

Those taking part completed either a short 2.5km walk or the longer 7km walk through the beautiful expanse of parkland, heath and woods.

Photo: James Mulkeen

4. Flagship fundraiser

Photo: James Mulkeen

Clumber Park
