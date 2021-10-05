More than 1100 people who united against dementia for the charity’s flagship fundraising walk at Clumber Park on Sunday October 3.

Those taking, part completed either a short 2.5km walk or the longer 7km walk through the beautiful expanse of parkland, heath and woods.

The fundraisers stepped out to stop dementia in its tracks after a devastating period for those living with the disease.

People affected by dementia, worst hit by coronavirus, face a difficult road to recovery due to a lack of social contact, routine and interruptions to essential care and support. Alzheimer’s Society’s crucial work has never been needed more.

