The knight also showed off his balloon modelling skills, posed for photographs, and spread some cheer ahead of St George’s Day.

This event was part of the programme of Retford Big Market Days which happen on the third Saturday of each month featuring the Farmers and Craft Markets, with entertainment arranged by Retford Business Forum, supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

The next event is on Saturday May 18th, when there will be a circus skills workshop, followed, on June 15, by the return of Professor Paul Temple’s Punch & Judy Show and Hathersage Brass Band.

Tall order The stilt-walking knight scouted out some cake at Nicole Olivia.

Say cheese The St George's knight visited Laura and Valerie at Leonardo's

Celebrations The St George's Knight visits Taste as part of the St George's Day celebrations

Playtime The knight gave out balloon models of unicorns, dinosaurs to happy shoppers