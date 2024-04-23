The stilt-walking knight of St George visited Retford Big Market Day greeting shoppers and business ownersThe stilt-walking knight of St George visited Retford Big Market Day greeting shoppers and business owners
Shoppers were greeted by a stilt-walking knight of St George when they visited Retford Big Market Day.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:02 BST

The knight also showed off his balloon modelling skills, posed for photographs, and spread some cheer ahead of St George’s Day.

This event was part of the programme of Retford Big Market Days which happen on the third Saturday of each month featuring the Farmers and Craft Markets, with entertainment arranged by Retford Business Forum, supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

The next event is on Saturday May 18th, when there will be a circus skills workshop, followed, on June 15, by the return of Professor Paul Temple’s Punch & Judy Show and Hathersage Brass Band.

The stilt-walking knight scouted out some cake at Nicole Olivia. This was part of the programme of Retford Big Market Days which happen on the third Saturday of each month

The stilt-walking knight scouted out some cake at Nicole Olivia. This was part of the programme of Retford Big Market Days which happen on the third Saturday of each month Photo: Retford Business Forum

The St George's knight visited Laura and Valerie at Leonardo's

The St George's knight visited Laura and Valerie at Leonardo's Photo: Retford Business Forum

The St George's Knight visits Taste as part of the St George's Day celebrations

The St George's Knight visits Taste as part of the St George's Day celebrations Photo: Retford Business Forum

The knight gave out balloon models of unicorns, dinosaurs to happy shoppers

The knight gave out balloon models of unicorns, dinosaurs to happy shoppers Photo: Retford Business Forum

