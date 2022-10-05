In Pictures: Hundreds of families flock to Worksop Library’s Fun Palace

Hundreds attended Worksop Library on Saturday October 1 as the Fun Palace returned for its fifth year with more than 30 exciting and free activities.

The event saw people of all ages take part in paper crafts with the Harley Gallery, rag rug making with Mr Straw’s House, football challenges hosted by Worksop Town FC, and even virtual reality and snap circuits with the University of Sheffield’s Women in Engineering.

Several young local musicians performed throughout the day, and visitors also enjoyed meeting Pongo – the world’s only chocolate-egg laying, seven-foot tall Fudgerigar, and his eccentric owner Bill Oddity.

Many got hands-on with wool and needles in knitting fun, inspired by the library’s incredible Twiddler's exhibition, made up of 764 handmade hand-warmers which will go to people with dementia.

This year also saw the Aurora Wellbeing Centre join in with the Fun Palace fun with a range of activities centred around physical and mental well-being.

Steve Powell, library manager, said: “It was amazing to see so many visitors come through the doors of Worksop Library for our Fun Palace on Saturday.

"Over 1,750 of you joined us - over 200 Forkys were made and 300 badges - that’s one badge a minute!

“I was proud that we were able to show LAND/ING - a new film by Hetain Patel and the people of Nottinghamshire, filmed at Worksop Priory and created as part of the Mayflower400 commemorations.

“Alongside our Twiddlers exhibition, it was amazing to see knitting skills passed on to children who were keen to learn.

“The best thing was the whole day was free, and I’d like to extend thanks to the many partners and staff who made the day such a huge success.”

The Fun Palace is a free, nationwide campaign for culture at the heart of community, celebrating the unique skills and passions of local people.

1. Worksop Library's Fun Palace Helping at the book making workshop was Graham Rowbottom. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Worksop Library's Fun Palace Aurora Wellbeing volunteers Seth Boys and Alyssa Humphreys making peg dolls Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Worksop Library's Fun Palace Jack Blunt is put through his paces by Andy Parnell of Worksop Town FC. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Worksop Library's Fun Palace Ann Dawson, Beryl Johnson and Julie Benjafield are three of the knitters from across Nottinghamshire who have contributed to the spectacular Twiddlers exhibit Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales