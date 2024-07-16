The event took place on Saturday July 13 with a day of performances, music, stalls, and the parade which started at Worksop train station at 11am.

Crowds cheered all the way along Carlton Road, into the town centre and up Bridge Street many dressed in rainbow colours.

The parade was extra special this year as for the first time ever a full road closure was in place for the parade to walk from the Worksop Train Station, along Carlton Road, passing through Victoria Square and Watson’s Road junctions, onto Bridge Place/Street, and concluding the march by joining the main event on old Market Square.

There were a number of acts performing on the day including 90’s dance sensation ‘PHATS & SMALL’, Ben Ofoedu headlining the main stage.

