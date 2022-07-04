In Pictures: Hundreds attend Shireoaks Carnival as it makes eager return

Saturday (July 2) saw hundreds attend Shireoaks Carnival’s family fun day as it returned from a three-year hiatus.

The free-entry event took place at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club, on Shireoaks Road, for a full afternoon of action-packed entertainment, including fair rides, bouncy castles and performances from dance groups, martial arts, bands and more.

Many also brought along their precious pups to enter in Crazy K9’s dog show which held an array of categories to suit the many personalities of dogs.

While the carnival was a down-sized version, the organising team is hoping to bring back the full parade and carnival queen next year depending on volunteer numbers.

A spokesperson from the Shireoaks Carnival Committee said: “Thank you very much to everyone who came and took part in the carnival family fun day, it was great to see so many people there.

"We hope you enjoyed the day as much as we did – it was great to be back.

“Also a big thank you to everyone who has supported the carnival throughout the year and on the day, it’s really appreciated.

“We are still looking for volunteers for 2023 as we are looking at reinstating the parade. Please message us if you are interested at [email protected]”

