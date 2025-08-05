IN PICTURES: Haunting images of abandoned fire damaged Worksop care home

Charred paintings, cupboards filled with food and scorched zimmer frames are amongst the items shown in the haunting images of the former Abbeymoor Nursing Home in Sherwood Road that closed in 2017.

The images were captured by Leeds based urban explorer Kyle Urbex who specialises in documenting lost, derelict and abandoned places.

Other images show a place frozen in time with a smoke-damaged sink, crockery left out on a dish dryer and a bed strewn with incontinence underwear.

The care home, dating back to the early 1990s, was finally demolished earlier this year following a devastating fire in 2023 that destroyed half of the building.

Crews from Worksop, Retford, Edwinstowe, Warsop, Mansfield, Tuxford and Clowne used six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and water bowser to bring the 2023 fire under control.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of arson following a joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire.

The care home also hit the headlines back in 2007 after 103-year-old Esme Collins was evicted from Abbeymoor when the owner asked her to pay more for her care.

Nottinghamshire County Council had eventually agreed to pay the money, but the home turned down the offer.

Six weeks after moving into a new residence, Esme passed away.

Charred The fire damaged remains of the care home.

Distressing A bed covered in abandoned incontinence underwear.

History Nottinghamshire Abbeymoor Nursing Home in Worksop closed in 2017, and has been abandoned since.

Care home The former care home was demolished earlier this year.