In Pictures: Grief stricken community place flowers and teddies for Worksop teen killed by falling tree

The teen died on Saturday June 15 after being crushed by a tree he was helping to cut down just a day after finishing his GCSE's.

Friends, family and residents have visited the scene to pay their respects and leave tributes to Kamil.

Floral tributes, teddies, balloons and cans of pop have been placed at the scene along with candles and lanterns.

It is thought the teen had been helping to cut down the tree in a bid to earn some extra pocket money at the property in Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick.

