Family fun time at the Big Top at the Oasis Centre in Longfellow Drive, WorksopFamily fun time at the Big Top at the Oasis Centre in Longfellow Drive, Worksop
Family fun time at the Big Top at the Oasis Centre in Longfellow Drive, Worksop

IN PICTURES: Fun for all the family at Big Top events at Worksop community centre

By Kate Mason
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:47 GMT
The Oasis Community Centre in Worksop played host to a jam packed festival of events thanks to a £70,000 Lottery boost.

Residents from across the region flocked to the huge circus tent at the site in Longfellow Drive, Kilton including messy play, craft sessions, a community tea party, family festival and much more.

The festival of events took place throughout July after being one of five community groups selected to share almost £250,000 of funding from the National Lottery funding as part of The People’s Projects scheme.

The community arts festival kicked off on Monday July 8 with a Mischief Makers session in the Big Top featuring messy play and mini crafters.

On Thursday July 11 and Friday 12 residents enjoyed Tea and Treats event in the tent followed by a ‘Circus Adventure’ on Friday July 19 and a Community Arts Festival.

The festival concluded on Sunday July 28 at 11am with an Oasis Community Church Celebration.

Staff and volunteers at the Worksop community centre and gardens were also celebrating after recently being recognised as one of the country’s best parks for the seventh year running.

The OASIS Community Gardens in Kilton, Worksop has been awarded a prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Children enjoyed taking part in a variety of crafts at a Mischief Makers event

1. Creative fun

Children enjoyed taking part in a variety of crafts at a Mischief Makers event Photo: Steve Williams

Photo Sales
Residents came from far and wide to enjoy the Arts Festival at the Oasis Centre featuring a range of crafts, stalls and refreshments

2. Community fun

Residents came from far and wide to enjoy the Arts Festival at the Oasis Centre featuring a range of crafts, stalls and refreshments Photo: Steve Williams

Photo Sales
Children made the most of the soft play in the big top tent as part of the community Arts Festival

3. Soft Play

Children made the most of the soft play in the big top tent as part of the community Arts Festival Photo: Steve Williams

Photo Sales
A plant stall at the Arts Festival at the Oasis Centre

4. Green fingered

A plant stall at the Arts Festival at the Oasis Centre Photo: Steve Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopResidentsNational Lottery
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice