IN PICTURES: Fun for all the family at Big Top events at Worksop community centre

Residents from across the region flocked to the huge circus tent at the site in Longfellow Drive, Kilton including messy play, craft sessions, a community tea party, family festival and much more.

The festival of events took place throughout July after being one of five community groups selected to share almost £250,000 of funding from the National Lottery funding as part of The People’s Projects scheme.

The community arts festival kicked off on Monday July 8 with a Mischief Makers session in the Big Top featuring messy play and mini crafters.

On Thursday July 11 and Friday 12 residents enjoyed Tea and Treats event in the tent followed by a ‘Circus Adventure’ on Friday July 19 and a Community Arts Festival.

The festival concluded on Sunday July 28 at 11am with an Oasis Community Church Celebration.

Staff and volunteers at the Worksop community centre and gardens were also celebrating after recently being recognised as one of the country’s best parks for the seventh year running.

The OASIS Community Gardens in Kilton, Worksop has been awarded a prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

1 . Creative fun Children enjoyed taking part in a variety of crafts at a Mischief Makers event

2 . Community fun Residents came from far and wide to enjoy the Arts Festival at the Oasis Centre featuring a range of crafts, stalls and refreshments

3 . Soft Play Children made the most of the soft play in the big top tent as part of the community Arts Festival