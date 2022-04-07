On March 23, charity Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw (FOYPIB) held their first Focus on You event at North Notts Arena with two and a half hours of high energy performances and showcases.

The show has come after the rebranded launch of the event previously called Sewhat which had been taking place for longer than 10 years - and its launch was a great success.

Despite schools unable to take part this year due to staffing issues with coronavirus, the seats were full with an audience of around 170 people and a total of £750 was raised through ticket sales for the charity.

FOYPIB is a charity that aims to support young people in reaching their full potential and the show did just that, with college students, aspiring singers, dancers and actors, and even craft enthusiasts given a stage to show off their talent and grow in confidence.

Noelle Barron, development manager at FOYPIB who has worked for the charity for around eight years, said: “It was a really inclusive and varied event and everyone that took was so inspired and engaged.

"I think young people need the opportunity to do something different, and that's what we hoped with this event.

"We wanted them [the performers] to know why they were taking part and they did so with pride.

“The show was truly amazing.”

Feedback from the young people who took part further confirmed the impact of the night’s success.

Jenna Tuffley, FOYPIB’s production manager, visited North Notts College FLEX department the day after the show. They said: "The young people in the Flex group were all absolutely buzzing and reliving every second of their performance. They absolutely loved it.”

Some quotes from young people who performed from Centre Place in Worksop said getting on the stage had helped their confidence, and that it was great seeing so many people come together to watch them.

One of the young people from Valley Young People's Centre said: "I can't believe I did it - I was really nervous but I loved it."

Councillor Jack Bowker, chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, also attended the event. He said: “It was amazing to see the spectacular showcase, put on by the very talented young people of Bassetlaw.

"I enjoyed every moment of the event, and thank you to everyone for making this possible.”

The Greatest Showman Students from North Notts College FLEX department took to the stage to showcase an array of stunning designed costumes - inspired by musical drama The Greatest Showman.

Focus on You show hosts Focus on You was hosted by Abigail and Amy from The Little Drama Group. Together, the pair interviewed each performer, including the ALT BLK ERA duo.

Guest performance from Nottingham's ALT BLK ERA Focus on You received a special guest performance from Nottingham's ALT BLK ERA. The duo are sisters Nyrobi and Chaya, ages 14 and 18, who describe their music as 'trap metal'.

Makeup through the ages RNN Group's Theatrical Hair and Media Make-up students showcased looks influenced by makeup through the ages.