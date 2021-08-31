Audiences enjoyed the unique Seasons show performed by Upswing, a leading contemporary circus company, seated in tents.

The production visited Worksop Library on Friday August 27, one of five Inspire Libraries around the country as part of the touring production.

Families brought along cushions and blankets and snuggled up in the tents to enjoy the show stopping performance.

Immersed in the wild the show followed two acrobats digging, climbing and losing balance in a joyful exploration of the nature around us.

The show ignited the imaginations of young audiences and helped look at the world from a different perspective.

Upswing is a leading contemporary circus company, whose productions and creative engagement programmes use circus to unite people from different backgrounds.

