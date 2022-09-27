In Pictures: Dozens join celebrations for Harworth and Bircotes’ first Pride event

Harworth and Bircotes held its debut Pride event on Saturday, September 24, with around 50 revellers bringing all the good vibes as they walked from Snipe Park to Tommy Simpson Field.

The event was organised by a team of local residents, including Councillor Lynne Schuller, Bassetlaw District Council member for Harworth, and the Reverend Nicky Skipworth, vicar of All Saints’ Church, covering Harworth, Bircotes, Styrrup and Hesley.

The gloomy weather was lifted with bright colours, handmade banners and the progressive Pride flag as people celebrated love, friendship and equality of the LGBT+ community.

The event began with a two-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth II and to remember Paul Martin, from Harworth, who helped to inspire Harworth and Bircotes Pride.

Mrs Skipworth said: "As we walked the pre-arranged route, stewarded beautifully by our friends from Tickhill and District Lions, cars beeped their horns, people smiled, waved and shouted. We met only kindness on the route.

“Even from the moment I started walking back to my car on the day, people have been stopping me to say how glad they are to have a Pride of their own, which unashamedly recognises and celebrates love in all its fullness and whatever makes us proud.”

Mrs Skipworth confirmed that Harworth and Bircotes Pride will return next September with the help of a growing committee.

Check out our photos below as the day of celebrations took place.

1. Harworth and Bircotes Pride People began gathering at Snipe Park before marching to Tommy Simpson Field.

2. Harworth and Bircotes Pride April Garner, Demi-Lea Hill and Phoebe Leaske waved the progressive Pride flag.

3. Harworth and Bircotes Pride Bright colours lit up the streets as revellers walked for equality of the LGBT+ community.

4. Harworth and Bircotes Pride Kathryn Webley of Bassetlaw Labour Party joined the celebration of love and friendship.