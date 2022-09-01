News you can trust since 1895
Party in the Square attracted hundreds to Retford. Credit: Spike Photography

In Pictures: Crowds turn out for Retford’s Party in the Square

Party goers from across the district descended upon Retford at the weekend as Party in the Square made its annual return.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:18 pm

Retford Market Square was abuzz with families soaking up live music and local entertainment on the bank holiday weekend, August 28, as North Notts Bid’s Party in the Square closed out the summer in style.

Award-winning tribute acts Mercury and Rob Lamberti provided headline attractions for the day, warming up the crowd with the familiar hits of Queen and George Michael.

Family harmony group The Bowkers kicked off the musical proceedings, with pop trio Girl Code entertaining the audience with a medley of hits. DJ Tim Asher drew out the evening with a live dance anthem set.

As well as the music, The Hop Pole of Retford provided a variety of drinks and refreshments from its open-air bar, with various food stalls supporting local business.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts Bid said: “We had a fantastic reception to this year’s Party in the Square. These events are about bringing the community together, showcasing all that Retford has to offer against a backdrop of live music and entertainment.

“As we head into our second term, we look forward to continuing to deliver further support for Retford and the wider North Nottinghamshire community.”

Scroll down to see some of the best shots of the day.

The free festival was a must-see event.

Tribute act Mercury provided all the best hits from Queen.

With a mix of music, the event was perfect for all ages in the community.

Nothing hits better than a tinny in the sun and quality live music.

