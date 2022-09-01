In Pictures: Crowds turn out for Retford’s Party in the Square

Retford Market Square was abuzz with families soaking up live music and local entertainment on the bank holiday weekend, August 28, as North Notts Bid’s Party in the Square closed out the summer in style.

Award-winning tribute acts Mercury and Rob Lamberti provided headline attractions for the day, warming up the crowd with the familiar hits of Queen and George Michael.

Family harmony group The Bowkers kicked off the musical proceedings, with pop trio Girl Code entertaining the audience with a medley of hits. DJ Tim Asher drew out the evening with a live dance anthem set.

As well as the music, The Hop Pole of Retford provided a variety of drinks and refreshments from its open-air bar, with various food stalls supporting local business.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts Bid said: “We had a fantastic reception to this year’s Party in the Square. These events are about bringing the community together, showcasing all that Retford has to offer against a backdrop of live music and entertainment.

“As we head into our second term, we look forward to continuing to deliver further support for Retford and the wider North Nottinghamshire community.”

Scroll down to see some of the best shots of the day.

1. Hands in the air The free festival was a must-see event.

2. Don't stop me now, I'm having such a good time Tribute act Mercury provided all the best hits from Queen.

3. One for the whole family With a mix of music, the event was perfect for all ages in the community.

4. Let your hair down Nothing hits better than a tinny in the sun and quality live music.