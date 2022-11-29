Thousands of people visited Worksop on Saturday to celebrate the beginning of the festive season as the Christmas lights were switched-on.

Organised by North Notts BID in conjunction with Bassetlaw District Council and Worksop Business Forum, the Old Market Square was packed full of fun for the whole family.

Bridge Street was lined with a large variety of food and drink stalls and opportunities to begin the Christmas shopping, as well as fairground rides and tombolas.

A range of local groups took to the stage to provide a day of quality song and dance for the crowd, including Zebra Studios, Worksop Light Operatic Society, and The Blyth Players.

Various school choirs including Redlands, St Anns, Sparken Hill Academy and Sir Edmond Hillary also took part.

The one-and-only Santa Claus was also available to visit at the Lion Hotel alongside his helpful elves.

As the daylight began to fade, tribute band Complete Madness took to the stage alongside the finale fireworks display and the switching-on of the Christmas lights.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum, said “thousands” turned up for the day, and it had a “fantastic” atmosphere.

He said: “We would like to thank Santa and Elf for taking the time to see the children and the Charter Trustees for providing the opportunity for the children to paint and hang a decoration on the tree.”

Scroll down to see some of our photos from the day.

Crowds thronging Bridge Street Bridge Street was full of families wrapped in hats and scarves as they got into the festive spirit.

That festive feeling Bassetlaw Youth Mayor Malachi Carroll went all out with his festive suit.

Yum! Noah Gresham tucked into festive street food.

Father Christmas and his helpers The crowds kept Santa and his helpers as busy as ever at this year's Christmas light switch-on event.