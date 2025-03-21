Here are some brilliant photos of Bassetlaw folk celebrating Red Nose Day. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Here are some brilliant photos of Bassetlaw folk celebrating Red Nose Day. Photo: Submitted

In pictures: Bassetlaw folk celebrating Red Nose Day 2025

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
This Red Nose Day, children and families are celebrating 40 years of Red Nose Day by going big, giving big, and feeling good together.

Red Nose Day returned for its 40th year with fundraisers doing their bit across Worksop and Retford and all across Bassetlaw.

Here’s how Guardian readers marked the day’s fun.

Zoe Millington sent us this great pic of her little girl all dressed up ready for Red Nose Day.

1. Red Nose Day 2025

Zoe Millington sent us this great pic of her little girl all dressed up ready for Red Nose Day. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Nicole Stevenson sent us this snap of Noah being a Comic Relief superhero.

2. Red Nose Day 2025

Nicole Stevenson sent us this snap of Noah being a Comic Relief superhero. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Megan Renshaw's daughter Sinead dressed as an 80s street dancer for the day.

3. Red Nose Day 2025

Megan Renshaw's daughter Sinead dressed as an 80s street dancer for the day. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Here's Poppy Garratt's daughter Elsa proudly sporting her RND t-shirt

4. Red Nose Day 2025

Here's Poppy Garratt's daughter Elsa proudly sporting her RND t-shirt Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BassetlawRetfordWorksop
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice