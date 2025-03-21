In pictures: Bassetlaw folk celebrating Red Nose Day 2025

Red Nose Day returned for its 40th year with fundraisers doing their bit across Worksop and Retford and all across Bassetlaw.
Here’s how Guardian readers marked the day’s fun.
1. Red Nose Day 2025
Zoe Millington sent us this great pic of her little girl all dressed up ready for Red Nose Day. Photo: Submitted
2. Red Nose Day 2025
Nicole Stevenson sent us this snap of Noah being a Comic Relief superhero. Photo: Submitted
3. Red Nose Day 2025
Megan Renshaw's daughter Sinead dressed as an 80s street dancer for the day. Photo: Submitted
4. Red Nose Day 2025
Here's Poppy Garratt's daughter Elsa proudly sporting her RND t-shirt Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.