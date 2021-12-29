In pictures: A review of 2021 in Worksop

A review of 2021 in Worksop. How many of these Worksop Guardian stories can you remember?
Here the Worksop Guardian takes a look back at some of the key moments of 2021 which were covered by our team.
MP Brendan Clarke-Smith sparked controversy in January when he had a Covid vaccine after spending the afternoon volunteering.
Plans were unveiled for a new state-of-the-art fire station in Worksop in February.
Pupils returned as schools full reopened in March after the Covid pandemic saw them close. Pictured are students at Worksop College.
Sally Kirk busy restocking the shelves as Worksop Library reopened in April following the floods and the pandemic.
Nigel Turner was among those elected in the Notts County Council elections in May when Labour lost two seats in Worksop to the Conseratives. Photo: Cris Janson-Piers, jansonpiersimaging.com
In June, St Augustine’s Primary revealed plans to become an academy and join the Forge Trust. Pictured with pupils is trust chief executive and former St Augustine's pupil Lee Hessey and headteacher Louise Seldon, who once taught him.
Weronika Pas, from Carlton-in-Lindrick, did a 30 day litter pick around the village and inspired neighbours to get involved.
Worksop sprinter Lee Thompson, right, poses with team mates after getting into the Olympic final of the mixed 4x400m relay in August.
Worksop referee Andrew Jarvis met with Hallam FC physio and SJR Worksop Women footballer, Shannon Brooks, who he says saved his life when he had a heart attack during a match.
The Aurora Wellbeing Centre reopened in the former library and museum in Memorial Avenue, in Worksop following a £2million renovation.
Dance troupe All Starz are crowned the winners of Worksop's Got Talent 2021 in November.
Worksop's Libby Peacock, right, transformed her family garden into a Santa's grotto for a fundraising event in her nan's memory.